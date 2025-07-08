Winamac Antique Power Show Celebrating Indiana’s Farm History Set for July 17-20

It’s about keeping Indiana’s farm history and heritage alive. That’s why folks from across the Midwest will be traveling to Winamac in Pulaski County to share their passion for antique farm equipment at the 48th Annual Antique Power Show presented by Northern Indiana Power from the Past. The show is at the Winamac Town Park inside the Pulaski County Fairgrounds on July 17-20.

“It’s fun to show your equipment, and it’s fun to reminisce and look and say, ‘Oh my gosh, how did we ever do it back then’ since we have to have all this huge equipment to do it today,” says Paul Gilsinger from Winamac.

Paul and his wife Beverly are heavily involved with Northern Indiana Power from the Past, the organization that runs the Antique Power Show. They also own P.J. Gilsinger & Company Museum in Pulaski, which also features antique farm artifacts that date back to the late 1890’s.

“There’s a great collection of equipment. There’s also a huge flea market, so if you like old equipment and you like reminiscing about the old days and how we used to do it, it’s a wonderful show to attend,” he says.

Throughout the event, you’ll see a lot of families that still own the same antique tractors that had once belonged to their dads, grandpas—even their great grandpas!

Paul says his family’s connection with John Deere goes back more than 125 years when his grandfather owned a general store in the small town of Pulaski.

“My grandfather was J.P. Gilsinger, and he and his partner, John Shank started in business in 1899,” he says. “One of the items you could buy in their General Store was the John Deere plow.”

Due the sales success of John Deere’s plows—and later, John Deere’s tractors and other equipment—his grandfather’s business later evolved into Gilsinger Implement, which became the oldest continuous family-owned John Deere dealership in the world! In 2014, Gilsinger and his family merged with Fillmore Equipment and Howard and Sons to become GreenMark Equipment Inc.

Paul says you’ll see a couple of his antique John Deere tractors at the Winamac Power Show.

“I have a little 1954 John Deere 40, and I may take the John Deere Model H that we have too,” Paul says.

This year’s featured tractor is the Ford, but you’ll also see many others from John Deere—as well as those made by International Harvester, Minneapolis Moline, Massy Ferguson, and many others.

In addition to the antique equipment, the four-day show will feature a horse pull on Saturday night, as well as live entertainment, and of course, many delicious food items.

You’re encouraged to bring your kids and grandkids to see a working pioneer village with many antique farm machines, including steam engines that will being used to show their importance to Indiana’s farm life during a time when more Hoosiers farmed and lived off of the land.

Admission is just $5.00 for adults, and kids under 12 get in for FREE! This price even includes entertainment.

For more information, visit WinamacPowerShow.com.

