Will Remains of Hurricane Delta Reach Indiana?

Good harvest conditions should continue through the weekend. That according to HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin in the latest harvest weather forecast.

While the weekend looks promising, Martin says next week looks a bit uncertain.

“We’ve been talking all along about a cool front coming in from the west and northwest likely in the Tuesday timeframe…Moisture out of that, anywhere from a tenth or 2 on the low end to maybe half or 3 quarters on the top end. It just depends on if we see any thunderstorms come together.”

Martin says the bigger wild card next week will be the remains of Hurricane Delta.

“I still believe the heart of this circulation is going to sit south over parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. That might throw some clouds up into southern Indiana, but we should steer clear of the big rain potential. However, with any kind of northern push of that at all, it’s going to do two things. First of all, it will bring a better chance of moisture into southern and central Indiana. And 2: it’s going to slow down the progression of that front that we talked about for Tuesday maybe pushing it back into Wednesday. So, really, all eyes here over the next 48 hours are going to be on Delta and where she wants to go.”

Martin’s forecast calls for dry conditions the second half of next week; however, “We’re also going to be seeing much cooler air in here. So, while we dry down, evaporation may not be quite as spectacular as what we’ve grown accustomed to over the past few days here. I think we have harvest potential but it’s going to be a slower go.”

