Wickard To Return As State Executive Director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency

A familiar face is returning to USDA’s Indiana Farm Service Agency.

Julia Wickard is serving once again as the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) State Executive Director for Indiana after having being appointed by President Obama and serving from 2009 to 2017.

Wickard has been recently appointed for the position by President Joe Biden.

Wickard, her husband, Chris, and their two children, Jordyn and Jacob, own and operate Wickard Livestock near Greenfield in Hancock County. Their property is a 100-year homesteaded family farm where they raise Registered Angus Cattle and operate a corn, soybean, hay operation with her family.

Wickard is a Purdue University graduate with a bachelors degree in agricultural communications and political science. She is a graduate of the two-year Indiana Agricultural Leadership Program.

Wickard served as the Government Affairs Director and Agricultural Liaison at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). She was later appointed Assistant Commissioner in the Office of Program Support at IDEM while also maintaining her Agricultural Liaison role. Wickard has also worked as the Executive Vice President of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer and Environmental and Natural Resources Director at the Indiana Farm Bureau, and Environmental and Natural Resources Director in the Office of the Commissioner of Agriculture.

FSA State Executive Directors oversee Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state. Each State Executive Director works with the State Committee to administer FSA programs and County office operations, develops and maintains stakeholder relationships with customers and other agencies and governments.