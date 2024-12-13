Why Figuring Out Nitrogen Rates in Corn Can be Such a Challenge

If you’ve ever tuned in to one of our Purdue Crop Chat podcasts, you know we like to give each other a bit of a hard time. Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn and Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel join us to discuss agronomy topics important to you, but we have some fun along the way.

One of the running jokes is that Casteel gives Quinn a hard time that they still haven’t figured out nitrogen rates in corn for about 40 years. On the latest episode, available now in the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app, Quinn explains that in his research this year he did trials around the state with zero N that might explain why it’s so tough to figure out.

Beginning with the research farm in West Lafayette, “yields can range from 100-200 bushels with no nitrogen, and then you go over to Davis (Randolph County) and that’s 20-40 bushel. And then in southeast Indiana it’s in between that around 120 bushel. The overall range in yields at zero N at these locations was from 20 bushel to 210 bushel.”

So, Quinn says it makes it difficult to answer the question he often gets from farmers.

“Do we need one pound of N? Or 1.2? Is it .8? Good luck figuring that out, right? It’s so environmentally driven. Do we have a good handle on even predicting the weather three days out? No. So, I think that’s what makes it really challenging to try and pinpoint where some things work or not, or where some of the rates need to be or not year in and year out.”

For great agronomic insight and a few laughs along the way, find the Purdue Crop Chat now below or wherever you listen to podcasts.