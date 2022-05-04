Why An Ag Industry Leader is Running in the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Kala Jenkins at the finish line of the 2016 One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Photo courtesy of Kala Jenkins.

Balancing a career in the agriculture industry with preparing for running a half-marathon is what Kala Jenkins has been doing this Spring.

“There [are] no losers, there [are] no winners. Everybody’s a winner. You are accomplishing a goal that you have set out for yourself,” says Kala describing the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, which is this Saturday in Indianapolis.

Kala is an advisor with KCoe Isom, a food and agriculture consulting and accounting firm.

Kala Jenkins celebrating with her family at the end of the 2016 One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Photo courtesy of Kala Jenkins.

She will be one of more than 20,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair participants who will in this weekend’s event, which is being held for the first time in two years after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kala says this will be her fifth Indy Mini-Marathon.

“I had actually started out running several 5K [races] as a great stress reliever for a lot of the work that I do. I just thought, what’s another 10.1 miles?”

Kala says keeping a regular exercise routine and preparing to run 13.1 miles in the Indy Mini-Marathon has helped bring balance to her career in the ag industry.

“If you were to ask anybody in the industry, they would tell you [I put my] clients, consumers [and] the ag industry first and foremost,” says Kala. “I’ve had to learn through my career and in this thing that we call ‘adulting’ that I can give 200 percent, but if I don’t recharge my batteries, then I can’t continue to keep giving of myself and helping this wonderful industry that I serve.”

Kala Jenkins posing with her bib number at the Indy Mini Marathon Expo prior to the event. Photo courtesy of Kala Jenkins.

Kala has some advice if you’re considering participating in next year’s Indy Mini-Marathon.

“Running or walking, whatever you are doing, just don’t give up. Keep pushing one foot in front of the other. Push your mind. Push your body to that next mile [and] to that next limit. It’s pretty amazing at what you yourself can accomplish in that next race, in that next mile [and] in that next hurdle.”

Even though Kala says she’s looking forward to the start of the race, she’s looking forward even more to crossing the finish line.

“It’s a joy to be able to cross [the finish line] and say I did this, but I can also say I have also been one at times to sit there and say, when’s my next race?”

C.J. Miller's report on how Kala Jenkins balances her professional career in the ag industry with preparing for running the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CJ-WRAP-WHY-AN-AG-INDUSTRY-REP-IS-RUNNING-IN-THE-MINI-MARATHON.mp3

C.J. Miller's full interview with Kala Jenkins, advisor with KCoe Isom, as she talks about why she is running in One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and how running and exercising helps bring balance to her career in the ag industry.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CJ-FULL-INTERVIEW-KALA-JENKINS-IN-THE-INDY-MINI-MARATHON.mp3Kala Jenkins at the conclusion of the 2017 One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon. Photo courtesy of Kala Jenkins.