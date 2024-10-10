White House Holds Farmers Event, Some Call it ‘Misguided’

The White House hosted an event Wednesday morning called “Farmers and Ranchers in Action. While some ag groups took the opportunity to discuss some of the difficulties farmers are facing, others called the meeting “misguided”.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane says, “Real cattle producers have faced two hurricanes in two weeks and months of devastating wildfires across the West, and instead of addressing these immediate problems hurting farmers and ranchers, the Biden-Harris administration hosted a pep rally to prop up their failing Bidenomics agenda at the White House, with animal rights activists front and center. Had we been invited, we could have discussed more pressing issues like much-needed disaster relief, regulatory overreach, and USDA’s questionable approval of South American beef imports.”

He went on to say that, “This event makes clear what cattle producers have known for quite some time: when it comes to agriculture, this administration has prioritized politics over policy that supports cattle producers.”

New National Corn Growers Association president Kenneth Hartman Jr. from Illinois was invited to the meeting.

“On behalf of my fellow growers, I spoke about the need to make it possible for producers to access tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels,” Hartman says. “The tax credit would help us expand the ethanol market, which is important for growers while boosting the airline industry’s efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

He touched on a number of other priorities that growers hope Congress will tackle and asked administration officials to help in any way they can with pending legislation, including the long-awaited farm bill.

Source: NAFB News Service