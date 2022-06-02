Wheat Growers Ask for USDA to be Consulted on Glyphosate Case Review

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to decide whether to review a case that threatens federal preemption in the regulation of crop protection technologies. The National Association of Wheat Growers is again asking the Biden administration to consult with the USDA on the policy changes and the far-reaching agriculture implications of the case.

In May, the U.S. Solicitor General issued a brief urging the Court to deny review of a case involving glyphosate labeling, arguing that federal regulations don’t preclude states from making additional labeling requirements, even if those state requirements run counter to federal findings.

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack confirmed USDA wasn’t consulted on the brief.

“We believe it would be useful if the administration consults with USDA on the ramifications of a patchwork approach to crop protection products,” says NAWG President Nicole Berg.

Farmers would face decreased access to much-needed tools to produce food, fiber, and fuel safely and sustainably.