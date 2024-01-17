What We Learned Agronomically in ’23

Farmers braved the bone-chilling temperatures on Tuesday and made their way to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the 35th Fort Wayne Farm Show. Some came for the giveaways (the yard sticks, 5-gallon buckets, etc.), but most came to plan for what 2024 might have in store.

After a record-breaking 2023 for many Indiana corn and soybean growers, farmers are looking to their seed salesmen and agronomists to figure out how to do it again or, better yet, exceed those numbers.

Listen to this report below from the Fort Wayne Farm Show with Pioneer agronomist Brian Early who says he’d order up another year like 2023 in a heartbeat.