What Indiana Farmers Can Do Now to Prepare for Spring Planting

Spring planting will be here before you know it! That’s why Tom Manney, Technical Agronomist with Specialty Hybrids, had advice for Indiana farmers during the Fort Wayne Farm Show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“I would recommend right now farms across Indiana really need to be focused on finalizing their crop plan for 2023,” said Manney. “Figuring out what crops are going to be put on different parts of their farm – what their fertility programs are going to look like for this upcoming year – Maybe, if you’re on corn, are you going to stick with pre-plant anhydrous? Are you going to focus or switch to liquid (28%) fertilizer treatments? What different fertility programs are you going to be looking at?”

“Also, importantly, getting your herbicide program locked in for this growing season. What your pre-programs are going to look like for corn and soybeans? What are you’re in-crop and post passes going to look like for corn and soybeans? Get that product locked in and figure out exactly where that’s going to go across your farm,” said Manney.

In addition to locking in herbicides, Manney also recommended having fungicides on order and available this growing season to battle the potential threats of tar spot affecting corn or white mold damaging soybeans.

“We have no idea what this growing season is going to bring us, so we need to be prepared,” said Manney. “I highly recommend farms across the state get their fungicide on order and have a plan in place if we have tar spot or white mold come in. We need to be able to have that chemistry to protect us against it.”

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report and interview from the 2023 Fort Wayne Farm Show with Tom Manney, Technical Agronomist with Specialty Hybrids, and they discuss winter preparations for spring planting.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CJ-INTERVIEW-HAT-Tom-Manney-at-Ft-Wayne-Farm-Show-011823.mp3

At Specialty Hybrids, it’s your field, our Specialty. Find your local field sales representative and dealer online at www.specialtyhybrids.com.