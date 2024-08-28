West-Central Indiana Crops Good, Harvest Getting Close

West central Indiana crops continue to look very good, and with another round of rain it could be a perfect ending to the season. In a Channel Seeds growing season update, Eric Wornhoff, a field sales representative at Channel Seeds covering west-central Indiana, says early Wednesday morning storms didn’t produce that inch of rain he would like.

“No, according to my Climate Fieldview I’ve got fields mapped from Lafayette towards Attica all the way down towards Veedersburg and Danville, Indiana and a couple tenths is all I saw just west and then maybe a little bit around the Lafayette area,” he said. “But, points south it was very sporadic, more of a fireworks show of some lightning through the middle of the night and not much precipitation from that.”

The crops look pretty good in Warnhoff’s territory. But late tar spot that has come in, even after fields were sprayed after tassel, could be a concern.

“The fortunate thing for us, I think we’re far enough ahead in most cases, we’re close enough to black layer where this disease is going to maybe limit standability, but it’s not going to be a detriment to a big yield loss. Now some of the areas that sprayed too early where tar spot is coming in, you know a half milk line or so, those are some fields that are at risk, and I think a lot of those growers need to be paying attention to those fields.”

(Pictured is low tar spot on Boone County corn treated with Delaro Complete. Picture courtesy of Eric Warnhoff, Channel Seeds)

He says the soybean crop looks “really, really” good.

“Pod set has been good,” he explained. “A lot of high management fields where there were fungicide and insecticide treatments at R1, R2 and R3 range are looking good, podding well. I think the being crop can be pretty stable, but you do start to see a little bit of sudden death.”

Warnhoff’s number one message going into harvest is stay safe. Hear more of those timely thoughts in the full HAT and Channel Seeds growing season update: