Weed Science Field Day Offers Research Tour, Info Sessions, Networking

Purdue University’s Department of Botany and Plant Pathology will host Weed Science Field Day on June 26 at the Throckmorton Purdue Agricultural Center (TPAC).

“Our annual Purdue Weed Science Field Day provides a great opportunity to see some of the latest research on weed management options in corn and soybean,” said Tommy Butts, clinical assistant professor for site-specific weed management. “Attendees can walk through research plots to see firsthand which programs were the most successful on multiple problematic weed species in Indiana such as giant ragweed and waterhemp. Additionally, attendees can interact with and ask questions to industry professionals, Purdue Extension specialists and weed science graduate students regarding concerns and future directions for effective weed management.”

TPAC, located at 8343 U.S. 231 in Lafayette, spans 830 acres and comprises nearly one-third of all Purdue’s agriculture research.

Farmers, industry professionals, Extension educators, students and others interested in weed science are encouraged to attend. Participants can either preregister online or register at the event at 8 a.m. ET.

For questions or to request accommodations, please contact Lisa Gross at [email protected] by June 12.