Weed Control and Nitrogen Application Top Fieldwork Priorities

As you’re moving through fieldwork this spring, Pioneer Field Agronomist Ben Jacob says his top priorities are nitrogen application and weed control.

As for nitrogen application, Jacob says, “If you’re putting down anhydrous, it needs to be separated from the seed either by space or time. So, if you have an opportunity to do that through both means, that’s always preferable to limit your risk of crop injury.

Weed control has been a hot topic heading into planting season, and Jacob says weeds are certainly popping up and causing problems.

“There are a lot of fields, depending on whether there was a residual or burndown in the fall, that have greened up or, in a lot of cases, they’re purple. Keep in mind that some of those weed species are alternative hosts for crop pests like cyst nematode, and they can harbor black cutworm moths- they’ll lay eggs in them. So, you can eliminate some pest control pest concerns, or reduce pest concerns later, if your weed control program is up to snuff.”

