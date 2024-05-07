Weaver Popcorn Investing $22 Million to Expand Operations in Grant County

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, based in Van Buren in Grant County, Indiana, has announced a multi-year investment in excess of $22 million dollars to expand its operations.

The company says it the investments include additional state-of-the-art packaging and food processing technology in addition to new production lines for continued growth. In addition to adding approximately 45 new high-tech positions, these investments will increase the skills required for existing positions and career growth.

The Van Buren campus includes two state of the art manufacturing plants and a corn processing facility that has received over $16 million dollars in upgrades in just the last two years. “As the gold standard in the snacking industry, we are thrilled to further invest right here in Indiana, where we have the opportunity to grow for the next generation of success”, says Tim Ingle, COO of Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing.

“Indiana has a rich tradition of agricultural excellence that remains strong today, producing $4.6 billion in annual exports to customers across the world with companies like Weaver Popcorn leading the way,” said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “This investment will help modernize the company’s manufacturing operations, increasing production efficiencies while ensuring Weaver Popcorn’s long-term presence in Grant County and its positive economic and community impact on the surrounding east central Indiana region.”

“Van Buren is proud to be the Popcorn Capital of the World,” said Town Council President Jerry Caudill. “We are thrilled with Weaver Popcorn’s decision to add more great jobs and invest further in our community. With nearly 100 years of shared history, we look forward to the continued mutual success of Weaver Popcorn and the Van Buren community.”

Based on the company’s investment plans, the IEDC committed an investment in Weaver Popcorn of up to $500,000 in incentive-based tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.