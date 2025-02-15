Washington County Hit with Bird Flu at Commercial Turkey Farm

Washington County in southern Indiana is the latest county in the state to be impacted by bird flu at a major commercial poultry production facility since the beginning of 2025.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial turkey farm near Salem, Indiana has had a positive test for the virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The facility had a flock size of 14,075 birds.

State health officials did not identify the name of the company, nor the specific location of the facility that has been impacted with Hoosier Ag Today.

As of January 3, 2025, there have now been ten cases of HPAI identified at major commercial poultry facilities throughout Indiana (excluding hobby flocks and small non-commercial farms):

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 20,560 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 354,000 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,840 birds depopulated.

Allen County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 26,066 birds depopulated.

Adams County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,860 birds depopulated.

Jackson County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 2,633,900 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 912,023 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,224,772 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,454,605 birds quarantined.

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 14,075 birds quarantined.

Federal officials with USDA add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

State health officials have set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around the farm, which contains portions of Washington, Jackson, and Scott counties in Indiana. In addition, the state has set up a surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around the farm which also contains portions of Washington, Clark, Jackson, Jennings, and Scott counties.

Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana ranks fourth in the nation in turkey production according to the USDA. The state also ranks first in the U.S. for duck production, and third for egg production. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.