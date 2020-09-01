Waltz Honored at NASDA Virtual Annual Meeting

At the virtual annual meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) on Tuesday, top employees of three state departments of agriculture were honored for their service, communication, and administration to their state, including Dr. Bob Waltz from Indiana.

Dr. Waltz was the State Chemist and Seed Commissioner for the Office of the Indiana State Chemist and a member of American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), a NASDA affiliate, for 14 years. He served as the AAFCO Liaison to NASDA from 2008 to 2019. His thoughtful and regulatory-oriented contributions went well above and beyond normal volunteer service. NASDA says Dr. Waltz, “truly exemplifies the meaning of ‘service’ in support of an organization.” Dr. Waltz retired from his position in late May.

Also honored was Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.