Virtual Shop Talk Thursday with Sen. Braun
The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Growers Association is hosting a Virtual Special Edition Shop Talk with Sen. Mike Braun on Thursday April 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Topics of discussion will include Congress’ COVID-19 response work, plans for infrastructure legislation, and the needs of the agriculture industry.
Participants will be able to submit questions for a live Q&A with Sen. Braun.
As corn and soybean farmers adjust to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative our elected officials understand these challenges as they develop public policy.
To register for the event, click here.
Source: Indiana Corn/Indiana Soybean
