Virtual Purdue Program to Highlight Beef Cattle Basics

Beef cattle graze in a pasture at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (SIPAC). (Purdue Agricultural Communications photo/Tom Campbell)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Extension is offering Purdue Beef Basics in the Eastern Corn Belt — a virtual, multi-session program aimed at the beef cattle industry that will take place in February and March.

Purdue Extension educators and specialists and industry experts will facilitate and lead program sessions. Among the topics to be covered are an overview of beef cattle, behavior and facilities, health, genetic selection, forages, nutrition, and reproduction.

Producers with less than five years of experience and those interested in exploring the industry are encouraged to attend. The program will run from Feb. 6 until March 26, 2024, on Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. ET. The cost is $50 and the registration deadline is Jan. 24, 2024.

Sabrina Allen, Purdue Extension educator, agriculture and natural resources, and program co-host, says, “We hope that producers walk away from this training with increased confidence and awareness of what producing beef cattle entails.”

Keith Johnson, professor of agronomy, Extension forage specialist and event speaker, says, “The Purdue Beef Basics program will provide attendees with the ability to better communicate with those that supply inputs necessary to be a successful cattle producer. The program will also introduce participants to a network of professionals that will prove valuable as they begin or further establish their beef business.”

To register for the program, visit the Extension event website. For questions or other inquiries, email [email protected] or [email protected].