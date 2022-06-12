Virtual Event June 16 to Help Farmers Combat Pest Resistance Management

Dr. Bill Johnson, Professor of Weed Science at Purdue University.https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/take-action-wrap.mp3

Pest resistance management is an ongoing production problem spreading across more regions each growing season. Dr. Bill Johnson, Professor of Weed Science at Purdue University, says farmers can join a live event on Thursday, June 16, hosted by the soy checkoff, that’s focused on ways to help manage pest resistance and mitigate yield decline and crop loss.

“To give you some background, the PEST word in PEST Week stands for Pest Elimination Strategies and Tactics. PEST Week Live will be conducted from 9 to 10 a.m. Central time on June 16 by Zoom and streamed on the Take Action Facebook page. This will enable farmers, extension personnel, agronomists and crop production advisers to discuss strategies to manage in-season pest resistance and reduce yield decline. Current pest resistance research findings will be discussed and farmer panelists will share their personal on-farm pest resistance management experiences.”

Dr. Johnson says the Take Action program, now in its 10th year, offers helpful resources to address this issue.

“Take Action provides timely advice and unbiased recommendations about three resistance threats — weeds, disease and insects. Weeds alone are estimated to cause over $10 billion in crop losses each year. One resource that we update every year is the herbicide classification chart. There’s a new version of this chart now that’s available through the Take Action website. We also offer videos, webinars, posters and fact sheets to help farmers focus on the steps they can take to mitigate pesticide resistance during the growing season. These resources are free and essential to lessen the impacts of pesticide resistance and preserve our current crop production technologies.”

He says updating pest management plans now will help lessen the impact of resistance later.

“Identifying pests is the first step toward an effective resistance management plan. As we near a critical stage in the growing season, it’s important for farmers to take the initiative to effectively manage pesticide resistance. I encourage anyone involved in crop production agriculture to register and attend the PEST Week Live event.”

Farmers can register for the PEST Week Live event — and access the Take Action Kit — by visiting IWillTakeAction.com, or on the Take Action app for Apple or Android devices and tablets.

Source: NAFB News Service