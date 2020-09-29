Vintage Indiana Wine Festival Canceled for 2020, Virtual ‘Sip of Vintage’ Replaces On-site Event

The 2020 Vintage Indiana Wine Festival has been cancelled for this year.

The event, which traditionally draws over 10,000 wine aficionados to downtown Indianapolis’ Military Park in early June, had been rescheduled to October 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Barnett, Purdue Wine Grape Team marketing extension specialist and Vintage Indiana festival director, made the announcement earlier on Monday: “In collaboration with sponsoring entities, the safety and protection of our Vintage Indiana staff, volunteers and participants have always been our top priority. It is with deepest regrets that we have canceled Vintage Indiana 2020.”

Tickets purchased for the event will be refunded by Friday, October 2. Barnett added that Vintage Indiana staff is working with the JW Marriott to refund all hotel rooms that had been reserved as part of the festival’s event package in a timely manner, as well.

In place of the on-site festival, a virtual event – The Sip of Vintage Indiana – will be held on Saturday, October 17. Wine enthusiasts are invited to visit one of the 31 wineries that had been scheduled to be on-site at the festival; snap a photo, check in or take a picture with a Vintage Indiana souvenir, and post the photo to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #vintageindiana and #indianawine. All entrants will receive a Vintage Indiana prize pack, while 10 grand prize winners will be selected at random to receive swag bags filled with Vintage Indiana-branded items and t-shirts plus 2021 VIP festival experiences.

Participating wineries include Ash & Elm Cider, Best Vineyards, Brandywine Creek Vineyards, Buck Creek Winery, Carousel Winery, Cedar Creek Distillery, Cedar Creek Winery, Daniel’s Vineyard, Easley Winery, Ertel Cellars, French Lick Winery, Fruitshine Wine, Hartland Winery, Heagy Vineyards, Holtkamp Winery, Hooker Corner Winery, Huber Winery, Huckleberry Hill, Madison County Winery, Mallow Run Winery, Monkey Hollow, Oliver Winery, Patoka Lake Winery, Rettig Hill Winery, She Spot Winery, Sip & Share Winery, The Sycamore Winery, Turtle Run Winery, Two EE’s Winery, Whyte Horse Winery, and Winzerwald Winery.

Now in its 21st year, the Vintage Indiana Wine Festival is the signature event of Indiana Wines, the Purdue University-based organization that provides research and marketing expertise to the state’s 100+ wineries. Additional information is posted at VintageIndiana.com.