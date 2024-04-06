Vincennes University Receives $750,000 Donation to Support Ag Education

Photo courtesy of Vincennes University.

Vincennes University (VU) has received a $750,000 donation from a Bartholomew County couple to create new faculty positions to support agriculture education.

The donation has been made by Ro and Charles “Shorty” Whittington of Columbus, Indiana to start the Whittington Endowed Faculty Fund. It represents VU’s first-ever faculty fund endowment.

The faculty fund will address critical challenges in talent recruitment and retention within highly competitive fields of study, particularly agriculture. With an initial focus on supporting faculty positions in the College of Technology and College of Business and Public Service, the fund will allocate stipends to five positions, enabling Vincennes University to attract and retain top-tier talent in these crucial areas.

In addition to providing immediate support for faculty positions, a significant portion of their gift will be allocated towards establishing a named endowed fund, ensuring sustained support for faculty in perpetuity.

This enduring commitment to agricultural education underscores the University’s role as a leader in addressing the evolving needs of the agriculture sector.

Ro and Charles “Shorty” Whittington of Columbus, Indiana, who have made a $750,000 donation to Vincennes University to create new faculty positions to support ag education. Photo provided by Vincennes University.

Shorty Whittington was founder and CEO of Grammer Logistics, an Indiana-based trucking company that serves as an over-the-road transporter of grain and crop protection products serving the agricultural industry.

The Whittingtons are long-time philanthropists and have supported 4-H youth through scholarships for several decades. Their recent gift continues their legacy of giving.

“My wife and I have a real desire to build up kids to get them where they need to be,” Shorty Whittington said. “Our objective is to invest in Vincennes University faculty and help them make things better. We want to make things available for young people to help them grow and help get them jump-started. I farmed for a long time, and if you plant a seed and you take care of that seed it grows.”

The transformative gift from the Whittingtons’ Landmark Farm Foundation, Inc. represents one of the largest individual donor gifts in recent years, underscoring the profound impact of philanthropy on VU’s continued success and growth.

Shorty Whittington added, “I have two things in my life that I go by, and the No. 1 thing is “If you give, you get.”

“This historic endowment underscores our unwavering dedication to academic excellence and innovation. Faculty are the lifeblood of what we do, working directly with our students to produce skills and experiences that lead to life-changing outcomes. I and Vincennes University are immensely grateful to Ro and Shorty Whittington for their visionary philanthropy, which will have a profound and lasting impact on our faculty, University community, and beyond,” said Dr. Laura Treanor, Provost of Vincennes University.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Ro and Shorty Whittington for their outstanding generosity. It is an honor for VU and the Foundation to be a part of their passion and vision for making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. Their commitment to youth and education is truly inspiring,” said Kristi Deetz, Executive Director of VU Foundation and Senior Director of Institutional Advancement.