Vincennes University Names Five Ag Faculty Members as Ro and Shorty Whittington Endowed Professors

Photo courtesy of Vincennes University.

Vincennes University has recognized five distinguished faculty with inaugural Ro and Shorty Whittington Professorships to support agricultural education.

The endowed faculty positions are the first in VU history and the professorships will help VU stay competitive in attracting and keeping the best faculty.

The professorships were created in April with a gift of $750,000 from Ro and Shorty Whittington of Columbus, Indiana.

Ro and Charles “Shorty” Whittington of Columbus, Indiana, who have made a $750,000 donation to Vincennes University to create new faculty positions to support ag education. Photo provided by Vincennes University.

Shorty Whittington founded Grammer Logistics, an Indiana-based trucking company that serves as an over-the-road transporter of grain and crop protection products serving the agricultural industry.

The Whittingtons are long-time philanthropists and have supported 4-H youth through scholarships for several decades. Their recent gift continues their legacy of giving.

“My wife and I have a real desire to build up kids to get them where they need to be,” said Shorty Whittington. “Our objective is to invest in Vincennes University faculty and help them make things better. We want to make things available for young people to help them grow and help get them jump-started. I farmed for a long time, and if you plant a seed and you take care of that seed it grows.”

Their generous donation will bolster VU’s expertise in agriculture innovation and support the University’s partnerships with industry leaders such as John Deere and Columbus-based Cummins.

“Professorships, such as these, are a tremendous asset in VU’s ability to maintain academic excellence. Ro and Shorty Whittington’s tremendous support also plays a vital role in ensuring the long-term success of our students,” says VU Provost Dr. Laura Treanor.

The first individuals appointed to Ro and Shorty Whittington Professorships are the following VU faculty members:

Larry Bland, Ro and Shorty Whittington Professor and Instructor of Diesel Technology (John Deere)

Chad Hill, Ro and Shorty Whittington Professor and Instructor of Diesel Technology (John Deere)

Jeramy Smith, Ro and Shorty Whittington Professor and Instructor of Diesel Technology (Cummins)

Jennifer Steffy, Ro and Shorty Whittington Professor, Assistant Professor of Agribusiness, and Chair of Agribusiness and Horticulture

Larry Stremming, Ro and Shorty Whittington Professor, Instructor of Diesel Technology, and Program Director (John Deere and Cummins)

More about Ro and Shorty Whittington Professorship recipients:

Larry Bland

Bland graduated from the first VU John Deere Tech Program in 1995. After graduation, he continued working for his sponsoring dealership for 14 years, during which he attended many John Deere training seminars, furthering his education and becoming a John Deere master mechanic. He later worked for a local farmer as an agricultural mechanic and diesel equipment operator. Bland returned to VU as a diesel instructor in 2010 as an adjunct for the Diesel Technology Program. He was promoted to a full-time instructor in 2011. In 2021, Bland was promoted again to the John Deere program director role as well as an instructor.

Chad Hill

Hill is a dedicated professional with a rich and varied background. A U.S. Air Force and Indiana Air National Guard veteran with 12 years of service, Chad transitioned to civilian life with the same commitment and work ethic. Hill’s diverse industry experience, from his time as an aviation ground support technician to his roles as a highway maintainer, support mechanic, and finally, an airport manager, has provided him with a strong foundation for his current role as a Diesel Technology instructor at VU. Since joining VU in 2022, Hill has focused on training the next generation of technicians in the John Deere Technician Program, drawing on his extensive background to be an effective and inspiring educator. His love for learning is reflected in his interest in the latest advancements in agricultural technology and equipment.

Jeramy Smith

As an instructor in the Diesel Technology program, Smith is deeply committed to fostering student success through an engaging and supportive learning environment. His teaching philosophy is rooted in the belief that every student can excel when equipped with the right tools and opportunities, which is why he employs various instructional methods, including audiovisual aids, hands-on experiences, and real-world applications, to accommodate diverse learning styles. His dedication to continuous improvement is evident in his regular pursuit of feedback and professional development, ensuring that his teaching methods remain current and effective. His background as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force has profoundly influenced his approach, instilling his values of discipline, integrity, and service, which he brings to the classroom to promote an inclusive, diverse, and academically rigorous environment.

Jennifer Steffy

As the Agribusiness and Horticulture Department chair since 2021, the VU alumnus has been instrumental in shaping the curriculum, developing course structures and advising students from certificate to bachelor’s levels. Steffy’s role also involves recruiting, organizing departmental events, and overseeing class schedules for instructors. She also manages grant applications to secure necessary equipment and materials, and actively participates in the Presidential Advisory Committee, Faculty Advisory Board and Budget and Finance Committee. She advises and sponsors two student organizations, the Collegiate Farm Bureau and the VU Livestock Team. Her professional background is further enriched by her involvement in various agricultural and educational organizations, including her current role as the NBHA District IN 05 director, and previous roles such as Knox County 4-H Beef Barn superintendent and Purdue Extension Board member. Her academic foundation includes an associate degree in General Agriculture from VU, a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education from Purdue University and a master’s degree in Agricultural Science from Auburn University.

Larry Stremming

Stremming is in his 15th year in VU’s Diesel Technology Department. He possesses a background in the agricultural environment, having started his career in 1980 as a John Deere technician. He later transitioned to a service management position. Stremming began teaching at VU in 2010. He holds training certificates with Freightliner, Cummins-Meritor and Cummins Engines. On the Cummins Engines and Power Generation, he holds the QTQ (Qualify the Qualifier) status in Diesel, Gas, and Gaseous (Natural and Propane) Engines. Within Power Generation, he holds the same QTQ status in their NFPA 70E Electrical Safety, Basic Power Generation, and Planned and Preventive Maintenance/Load Banking courses.

Source: Vincennes University