Vilsack to Host Mexico’s Agriculture Secretary in Iowa

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will host bilateral meetings with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula in Iowa this week.

Vilsack will also participate in the World Food Prize Laureate Award ceremony in the Des Moines area.

On Wednesday, Secretary Vilsack and Villalobos will travel to Ames, Iowa, for a tour of Iowa State University’s Seed Science Center and Plant Sciences Institute.

Secretary Vilsack and Secretary Villalobos will also engage in bilateral discussions while at the university.

That afternoon, the Secretaries will travel to Ankeny, Iowa, where they will tour a local farm and participate in a conversation about the challenges farmers have faced during the past year and how farmers can be better supported.

On Thursday, the leaders will participate in World Food Prize events, in Des Moines, Iowa. That evening, the Secretaries will attend the Laureate Award Ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.