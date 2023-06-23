Vilsack to Announce Biofuels Funding Monday

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack heads to the Twin Cities area in Minnesota Monday. The Department of Agriculture says Vilsack will announce significant new funding being awarded by USDA to bolster and expand the availability of homegrown biofuels nationwide.

During the event, USDA says Vilsack will also underscore USDA’s efforts to invest in climate-related research and development in states like Minnesota, which helps result in scientific breakthroughs such as innovative biofuel technologies that combat the climate crisis, lower costs for American producers and families, and boost American energy independence.

In the briefing regarding the announcement, USDA did not announce an exact location for the event. The announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and middle out by rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs, and building a clean energy economy to tackle the climate crisis and make communities more resilient.