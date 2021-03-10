Vilsack: Farmers to ‘Reap the Benefits’ of American Rescue Plan Act

On Wednesday afternoon, the House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

The Senate approved the bill earlier in the week, but sent it back to the House after a few changes were made to the legislation.

USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack issued a statement shortly after the bill was passed, saying that help is on the way.

“The American Rescue Plan will jolt our economy back to life, get money into the hands of struggling Americans, get our children back to school safely, get COVID-19 vaccinations out more swiftly, and get nutrition assistance to millions of food insecure Americans,” said the statement. “America’s farmers, ranchers and producers will reap the benefits of the American Rescue Plan as more resources flow through the economy, as more businesses open up, spurring greater demand for American food and agricultural products.”

The plan will also give “significant investments” to help homeowners pay mortgages, taxes, and insurance.

The package will include stimulus payments up to $1,400 per person. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.