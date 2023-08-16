Video: The 2023 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive, Highlights Brought to You by First Farmers Bank & Trust

August 13, 2023: In the Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive presented by Indiana Farm Bureau, with HAT Highlights brought to you by First Farmers Bank & Trust, more than 80 exhibitors from across the Hoosier state competed in the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum for top honors in the gilt, ewe, percentage doe, fullblood doe, dairy heifer, and dairy cow competitions.

