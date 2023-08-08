Video: The 2023 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America

On August 6, 2023, nearly 150 exhibitors from across the Hoosier state competed in the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum at the Indiana State Fair for Grand and Supreme Champion in the market barrow, market lamb, meat goat wether, meat goat wether dam, dairy steer, beef heifer, and beef steer competitions.

Hear from the top exhibitors in this presentation of the 2023 Indiana 4-H Grand Drive, brought to you by Farm Credit Mid-America.