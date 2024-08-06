VIDEO: Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America
It’s the moment that many Indiana 4-H members dream about! This year, six 4-H’ers took home the Grand Champion prize for their livestock during the Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive—Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.
This year’s winners are:
Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Piper Unger, Sullivan County (Middleweight)
Grand Champion Beef Steer: Remington Brumbaugh, DeKalb County (Crossbred)
Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether Dam: Colton Kephart, Johnson County (Heavyweight)
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Zachary Tressler, Rush County (Blackface Cross)
Grand Champion Market Barrow: Kennedy Rodibaugh, Jasper County (Crossbred)
Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Hadley Hendrickson, Randolph County (Sim Solution)
Click BELOW to hear Eric Pfeiffer’s report for Hoosier Ag Today on the Indiana State Fair’s 4-H Grand Drive–Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America:
