VIDEO: 50th Fastest Rookie Luncheon Presented by American Dairy Association Indiana

Milk was the star earlier this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 50th Fastest Rookie of the Year Luncheon—Presented by American Dairy Association Indiana.

Click below to watch this year’s Rookie Drivers for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500—including the 2024 Fastest Rookie Kyle Larson with Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick. You’ll also hear from Kyffin Simpson and Linus Lundqvist with Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as Christian Rasmussen with Ed Carpenter Racing, as they all discuss what it would mean to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and celebrate in Victory Circle with an ice-cold bottle of milk!

The green flag for the Indy 500 drops at 12:45 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 26.