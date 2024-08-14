VIDEO: 2024 Indiana Lieutenant Governor Debate Presented by AgriInstitute

CLICK ABOVE to watch the candidates for Indiana Lieutenant Governor square off in a debate hosted by AgrIInstitute from the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The three candidates for Indiana Lt. Governor are:

Terry Goodin, Democrat

Tonya Hudson, Libertarian

Micah Beckwith, Republican

With Indiana’s next Lt. Governor overseeing the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the focus of this debate was ag policies and issues impacting rural Hoosiers.

The debate was moderated by Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick. Each of the candidates were asked questions from a panel representing farmers, farm organizations, and the farm media. The panel included Eric Pfeiffer, Vice President of Hoosier Ag Today; John Ketzenberger, Director Government Relations for The Nature Conservancy; Allison Lund, Editor at Indiana Prairie Farmer; and David Hardin, owner of Hardin Farms in Hendricks County.

Sponsorship of the 2024 Indiana Lieutenant Governor Debate was provided by Ice Miller, along with Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance, and CountryMark.