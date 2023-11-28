Veterans IN Farming to Host 2024 Workshop at Fair Oaks Farm

Logo courtesy of Veterans in Farming.

The Veterans IN Farming team has announced they are hosting an upcoming workshop in January 2024, designed for veterans interested in exploring homesteading or farming.

The workshop is scheduled for Jan. 19-21, 2024, at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana.

The event will feature guest speakers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Purdue University College of Agriculture, Indiana Grown, and Successful Farmers.

Beginner Topics Include: Business Planning, Marketability, Purchasing Real Estate, USDA Resourcing Opportunities, Q and A Panel of Experienced Farmers.

Advance Topics Include: Introduction to Beekeeping, Grant application tips, Rural Farming Opportunities, Farm Economics and QuickBooks, and Managing Farm Stress.

Ticket Stipends are available through the Indiana AgVet Program by enrolling in the program: Contact Linda Tarr at [email protected] or 812-849-4447.

Hotel Information: The Farmhouse Restaurant and Conference Center 754 N 600 E Fair Oaks, IN 47943 Book directly with hotel at (219) 394-2025.

The guest rates for the workshop: Standard $119, Studio Suite $129. Hotel rates are guaranteed through Dec. 20.

For more information about the Veterans IN Farming 2024 Workshop, please contact Joe Ricker at 262-388-1261 or e-mail him at [email protected].

You may also click HERE for additional information.