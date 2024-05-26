Verbio Begins $230 Million Expansion Project at South Bend Biorefinery Plant

Members of Verbio management and public officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at their facility in South Bend to kick off the $230 million expansion project at the bioprocessing plant. Photo courtesy of Hagerman Construction.

Verbio has started construction to convert its South Bend ethanol plant into the second integrated biorefinery plant in North America producing both renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioethanol.

The expansion is estimated at $230 million with commercial production of RNG expected to begin in 2026.

Members of Verbio management and public officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for this milestone gathered on May 23 in South Bend.

The company, a subsidiary of biofuels and bioenergy producer Verbio SE, had received approval for its expansion proposal from the City of South Bend in April.

Following the application of the Verbio technology and commissioning, Verbio targets a production capacity of at least 85 million gallons of corn ethanol and 2.8 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of RNG annually.



In this first phase of upgrading the South Bend plant over the next six months, Verbio will build the foundations for eight new anaerobic digester (AD) tanks.

Major construction planned for the second phase includes the erection of an additional eight digesters, related piping and wiring, the construction of several new buildings and the addition of miscellaneous process equipment.

The RNG produced at Verbio South Bend will be fed to the regional natural gas grid and support the needs of industrial and commercial uses.

Verbio acquired the plant in May 2023 from Mercuria Investments.

The Verbio North America ethanol production facility in South Bend. Photo courtesy of Verbio North America.