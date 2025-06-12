Vaden Confirmed as Deputy USDA Secretary

Several key agriculture groups in the U.S. congratulated Stephen Vaden on his confirmation as USDA Deputy Secretary.

“His experience and demonstrated leadership within USDA and commitment to U.S. agriculture make him well-qualified to serve in this critical leadership role to address the current challenges and opportunities in agriculture,” said Ted McKinney, NASDA CEO.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says Vaden has spent his career immersed in trade issues and fighting for farmers and ranchers. “His unique skill set is especially important now as the Trump administration works to expand market access for cattle producers,” says Ethan Lane, NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall adds that Vaden, a judge on the International Court of Trade, will hit the ground running “with a firm understanding of the challenges facing American farmers.”

Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins, Vaden’s new boss, says, “Judge Vaden is a seasoned lawyer and patriot dedicated to putting farmers first.”