USTR Meets with USMCA Trade Representatives

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with officials from Mexico and Canada this week on trade issues. Trade representatives from the U.S., Mexico and Canada are meeting this week to discuss the first year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

A statement from the USTR office says Tai spoke with her Canadian counterpart about softwood lumber, dairy, and WTO reform.

Tai urged Canada to abandon its proposed unilateral digital service tax. She also met with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Economy. This discussion focused on agriculture, including the stalled authorization of biotechnology products by Mexico, which Mexico recently stated the country would outlaw genetically modified corn for human consumption.

Tai discussed expanding access for U.S. fresh potatoes and the potential mutual benefits of aligning Mexico and the United States’ policy on ethanol-gasoline blends.

Finally, the USTR office says the discussion included implementation of USMCA’s environment chapter.