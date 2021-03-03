Using New Kyber Herbicide as Part of Your Program Approach

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/kyber-wrap.mp3

If you’re looking to increase yield potential for your soybeans this season, Aaron Smith, U.S. Product Manager, Soybean Herbicides with Corteva Agriscience, recommends a program approach.

“Whenever you hear me or any of my colleagues talking about a program approach, what we’re talking about there is using multiple effective modes of action. That really starts with that burndown application, or tillage if you’re using that system, but coming in with a good burndown, laying in a pre-emerge herbicide application, and then coming back in crop and overlapping those residuals with a post-emerge application.”

As part of that program approach, Smith recommends Kyber herbicide for your pre-emerge herbicide solution.

“Kyber is our new soybean herbicide from Corteva Agriscience. It has three effective modes of action, including a Group 15 active ingredient. It’s really just a solid pre-emerge that can be added as part of that program approach we’re talking about. It’s going to help control difficult weeds like waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, and some grasses in soybean fields. Our new product, Kyber, is going to be able to help farmers manage herbicide resistance really due to the long-lasting residual that it offers. Four to six weeks you can expect with Kyber.”

Smith says you can learn more about a program approach at soybeanresiduals.enlist.com, and you can learn more about Kyber Herbicide at kyberherbicide.com. Always read and follow label instructions.