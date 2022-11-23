USDA’s Trade Mission to Spain Seeks to Boost Export Opportunities for U.S. Agribusinesses

More than 30 agribusinesses and farm organizations will visit Madrid, Spain, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, for a trade mission sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials from Indiana, as well as representatives from the Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin agriculture departments and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), and representatives from companies and organizations across the U.S. will all be a part of this trade mission.

Members of the delegation will engage directly with potential buyers from Spain and Portugal, receive in-depth market briefs from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits.

Spain is the third-largest European Union destination for agricultural products from the United States, with Portugal ranking 11th. The Iberian Peninsula is a major gateway to Europe for agricultural products from the United States, with numerous ports of entry, including Lisbon and Valencia.

“One of the key goals of this USDA trade mission is to highlight both our commonalities and what truly sets U.S. foods and ingredients apart from our competitors in the region,” said FAS Associate Administrator Clay Hamilton. “America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers have a compelling story to tell about the quality and sustainability of their agricultural production and we’re confident that their story will resonate with buyers, result in sales, and provide a boost to the agriculture industry back at home.”

Source: USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.