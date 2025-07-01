USDA’s Planted Acreage Report Shows More Corn, Fewer Soybeans

The USDA’s Planted Acreage Report released on June 30th shows more corn and fewer soybeans and wheat acres.

Corn planted area is estimated at 95.2 million acres in 2025, up by five percent or 4.61 million acres from 2024. That’s the third-highest planted acres in the U.S. since 1944. The area harvested for grain is expected to be five percent higher than last year at 86.8 million acres.

Soybean planted area for 2025 is estimated at 83.4 million acres, down four percent from last year.

The all-wheat planted area this year is estimated at 45.5 million acres, down one percent from 2024. The winter wheat planted area, at 33.3 million acres, is down less than one percent from last year but up slightly from the prior estimate.

The USDA’s Grain Stocks Report, which was also released on June 30th, shows less corn and more soybeans and wheat in storage.

Corn stocks in all positions on June 1, 2025, totaled 4.64 billion bushels, down seven percent from June 1, 2024. Of the total, 2.56 billion are on farms, 16 percent lower than in 2024. Off-farm stocks, at 2.09 billion, are up six percent from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1 were at 1.01 billion bushels, four percent above last year. On-farm stocks were at 412 million bushels, 12 percent lower than last year. Off-farm stocks, at 596 million bushels, are up 18 percent from last year.

Old crop all wheat stored in all positions totaled 851 million bushels, up 22 percent from last year. On-farm stocks were estimated at 184 million bushels, up 32 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 667 million bushels, are 20 percent higher than last year.

