USDA, USTR Announce New Agricultural Trade Advisors

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the appointment of 67 members to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees.

The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee is comprised of senior representatives from across the U.S. agricultural community who provide advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters including the operation of existing trade agreements and the negotiation of new agreements. Members of the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees (ATACs) provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors.

This group of appointed advisors will serve until 2025. Applications are encouraged at any time and will be considered for future appointments. Application information and a complete list of committee members are available at www.fas.usda.gov/atacs.

New and reappointed advisors, by committee, are:

Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee

John Bode, Corn Refiners Association

Michael Dykes, International Dairy Foods Association

Dr. Barbara Glenn, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

William Glen Gordon, American Soybean Association

Karis Gutter, Corteva Agriscience

Bob Hawk, The Munger Companies

Ryan LeGrand, U.S. Grains Council

James Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation

Chris Novak, CropLife America

Vince Peterson, U.S. Wheat Associates

Julie Anna Potts, North American Meat Institute

James Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council

William “Collin” Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

ATAC for Trade in Animals and Animal Products

Kent Bacus, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

James Bailey III, Walmart, Inc.

Dr. John Clifford, United Egg Producers

Colleen Coyne, Food Export USA – Northeast

Dr. Rachel Cumberbatch, Animal Health Institute

Warren Gfeller, Stranger Valley Ranch

Cassandra Kuball, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative

John Newton, American Farm Bureau Federation

Kimberly Ratcliff, Caney Creek Ranch

Michael Schumpp, North American Meat Institute

Patti Smith, DairyAmerica

Kent Swisher, National Renderers Association

Osei-Agyeman Yegoah, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University

ATAC for Trade in Fruits and Vegetables

Alicia Alder, North American Blueberry Council

Mark Haney, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation

Matthew Lantz, Cranberry Marketing Committee

Molly O’Conner, CropLife America

W. Kam Quarles, National Potato Council

Harvey Reed, Louisiana Association of Cooperatives

Alicia Rockwell, Blue Diamond GrowersApple Export Council

ATAC for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds

Nate Blum, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board

Greg Braun, Border Valley Trading

Ray Gaesser, Gaesser Farms

Douglas Michael Grennan, The Scoular Company

Brian Healy, U.S. Grains Council

April Hemmes, Hemmes Farms

Rosalind Leeck, U.S. Soybean Export Council

Matthew Rekeweg, Corteva Agriscience

Christy Seyfert, American Soybean Association

Randall Henry Suess, Suess Farms

Craig Willis, Growth EnergyRice Federation

ATAC for Trade in Processed Foods

Andrew Anderson, Western U.S. Agricultural Trade Association

Abigail Blunt, Kraft Heinz Company

Patrick D’Ambrosio, Pacific Valley Foods, Inc

Matthew Foley, American Frozen Food Institute

Carlos Gonzalez, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Jason Grove, Abbott

Kimberly Houlding, American Olive Oil Producers Association

Elizabeth Johnson, SNAC International

Brooke Markley, Leprino Foods Company

Becky Rasdall, International Dairy Food Association

Dave Shogren, U.S. International Foods LLC

Seth Wilen, American Trading International, Inc.

Leonard Williams, North Carolina A&T State University Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies

ATAC for Trade in Sweeteners and Sweetener Products

Jennifer Cervantes, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc.

Paul Farmer, CSC Sugar LLC

Eddie Jude Lewis III, Eddie Lewis Cane Farms LLC

Jack Pettus, American Sugar Cane League

Judy Clayton Sanchez, U.S. Sugar Corporation

Paul Steed, Sweetener Users Association

ATAC for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts

Patrick Atagi, National Industrial Hemp Council

Gregory Harnish, Birdsong Peanuts

Michael Klumpp, MAK Enterprises LLC

Richard Pasco, Mars Wrigley