USDA, USTR Announce New Agricultural Trade Advisors
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the appointment of 67 members to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees.
The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee is comprised of senior representatives from across the U.S. agricultural community who provide advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters including the operation of existing trade agreements and the negotiation of new agreements. Members of the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees (ATACs) provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors.
This group of appointed advisors will serve until 2025. Applications are encouraged at any time and will be considered for future appointments. Application information and a complete list of committee members are available at www.fas.usda.gov/atacs.
New and reappointed advisors, by committee, are:
Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee
John Bode, Corn Refiners Association
Michael Dykes, International Dairy Foods Association
Dr. Barbara Glenn, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
William Glen Gordon, American Soybean Association
Karis Gutter, Corteva Agriscience
Bob Hawk, The Munger Companies
Ryan LeGrand, U.S. Grains Council
James Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation
Chris Novak, CropLife America
Vince Peterson, U.S. Wheat Associates
Julie Anna Potts, North American Meat Institute
James Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council
William “Collin” Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
ATAC for Trade in Animals and Animal Products
Kent Bacus, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
James Bailey III, Walmart, Inc.
Dr. John Clifford, United Egg Producers
Colleen Coyne, Food Export USA – Northeast
Dr. Rachel Cumberbatch, Animal Health Institute
Warren Gfeller, Stranger Valley Ranch
Cassandra Kuball, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative
John Newton, American Farm Bureau Federation
Kimberly Ratcliff, Caney Creek Ranch
Michael Schumpp, North American Meat Institute
Patti Smith, DairyAmerica
Kent Swisher, National Renderers Association
Osei-Agyeman Yegoah, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University
ATAC for Trade in Fruits and Vegetables
Alicia Alder, North American Blueberry Council
Mark Haney, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation
Matthew Lantz, Cranberry Marketing Committee
Molly O’Conner, CropLife America
W. Kam Quarles, National Potato Council
Harvey Reed, Louisiana Association of Cooperatives
Alicia Rockwell, Blue Diamond GrowersApple Export Council
ATAC for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds
Nate Blum, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board
Greg Braun, Border Valley Trading
Ray Gaesser, Gaesser Farms
Douglas Michael Grennan, The Scoular Company
Brian Healy, U.S. Grains Council
April Hemmes, Hemmes Farms
Rosalind Leeck, U.S. Soybean Export Council
Matthew Rekeweg, Corteva Agriscience
Christy Seyfert, American Soybean Association
Randall Henry Suess, Suess Farms
Craig Willis, Growth EnergyRice Federation
ATAC for Trade in Processed Foods
Andrew Anderson, Western U.S. Agricultural Trade Association
Abigail Blunt, Kraft Heinz Company
Patrick D’Ambrosio, Pacific Valley Foods, Inc
Matthew Foley, American Frozen Food Institute
Carlos Gonzalez, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.
Jason Grove, Abbott
Kimberly Houlding, American Olive Oil Producers Association
Elizabeth Johnson, SNAC International
Brooke Markley, Leprino Foods Company
Becky Rasdall, International Dairy Food Association
Dave Shogren, U.S. International Foods LLC
Seth Wilen, American Trading International, Inc.
Leonard Williams, North Carolina A&T State University Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies
ATAC for Trade in Sweeteners and Sweetener Products
Jennifer Cervantes, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc.
Paul Farmer, CSC Sugar LLC
Eddie Jude Lewis III, Eddie Lewis Cane Farms LLC
Jack Pettus, American Sugar Cane League
Judy Clayton Sanchez, U.S. Sugar Corporation
Paul Steed, Sweetener Users Association
ATAC for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts
Patrick Atagi, National Industrial Hemp Council
Gregory Harnish, Birdsong Peanuts
Michael Klumpp, MAK Enterprises LLC
Richard Pasco, Mars Wrigley