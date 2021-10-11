USDA to Survey Corn Production Costs, Chemical Use

In the next few weeks, a U.S. Department of Agriculture representative may contact you to participate in the Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). This survey is a major source of U.S. farm production and economic data that has a direct impact on farm policy. This year the survey will focus on production practices and chemical use for corn producers.

Please help enumerators complete the survey by providing input on your nutrient and fertilizer use, tillage and pest management practices, and production costs for corn farming. To protect the health and safety of producers, partners, and employees, NASS has suspended in-person interviews. Instead, representatives from USDA will call to schedule a telephone interview.

For more information about ARMS, visit:

nass.usda.gov/go/arms

For analysis of ARMS data, visit:

https://www.nass.usda.gov/Surveys/Guide_to_NASS_Surveys/Ag_Resource_Management/

Source: National Corn Growers Association news release