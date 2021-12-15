USDA to Conduct Study About Agricultural Producers

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study.

The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.

A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country.

Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.

“The results of the study may lead to more robust demographic data products,” says Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater.

NASS conducts studies like this to determine what questions to incorporate in future censuses and surveys.

This study includes questions about race, ethnicity, gender, and disability status. By responding, farmers help paint a more complete picture of who they are and ensure agriculture in America is reflected as accurately as possible.

Producers can respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. The deadline for response is January 18, 2022.