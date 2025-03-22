USDA Secretary Rollins Says Increased Egg Imports from South Korea, Turkey to Help Lower Egg Prices Short Term

The price that you’re paying for a carton of eggs at your grocery store has likely dropped a little lower compared to what it was just one month ago. That initial spike in egg prices was a result of an increased number of Bird Flu cases across the U.S. since the beginning of the year.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins says one factor for the recent drop in egg prices is that far fewer eggs are now leaving the country.

“Shell egg exports have declined eight percent over the last 12 months, meaning that those eggs that would typically be exported are remaining in the United States. This means that more us eggs are staying in the country for American consumers instead of being exported at this time,” according to Rollins.

She also says USDA is also working to temporarily increase the import of eggs in order to increase the supply available for consumers.

“Turkey and South Korea have both confirmed they will be increasing breaker egg imports into the U.S.,” says Rollins. “USDA continues conversations—in fact, I was on one earlier today regarding another country who’s ready to import a significant amount of eggs in the short term, but we continue to work that issue very, very aggressively—again, just for the short term, to keep getting the price of eggs down.”

Even though the U.S. egg supply is on the rise, Rollins adds that the busy Easter holiday season—and that a lot of Americans will be coloring Easter eggs with their kids and grandkids as part of the tradition and celebration—typically creates a significant spike in egg demand.

“We also recognize the Easter is just a few short weeks away and demand is always unusually high during the season. So, while we are noting today that prices are exponentially down and we’re really encouraged by that, there is always a possibility of those prices could take back up,” says Rollins.

