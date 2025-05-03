USDA Secretary Rollins Announces Portal for Farmers to Report ‘Lawfare’ under Biden

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has announced that a new web portal has been created for potential victims of ongoing “lawfare” originating under the Biden Administration to submit their concerns and experiences at www.USDA.gov/lawfare.

Rollins recently hosted South Dakota farmers Charles and Heather Maude at the USDA headquarters to announce that the Trump Administration has dropped criminal charges against the Maude family following accusations by the Biden administration that their cattle had been caught illegally grazing on federal land which borders their property.

“President Trump is directing his cabinet to ensure no citizen of this country is unfairly targeted on politically motivated witch hunts. That is what happened to the Maudes, and I am working to ensure no farmer, rancher or customer who works with USDA will ever endure baseless political persecution,” said Rollins.

The Maude family was notified by the U.S. Forest Service that fencing along their property blocked access to the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and in good faith agreed to a survey of the property lines. However, after the survey was completed, the Charles and Heather Maude were indicted by the Biden Administration and both individually charged with criminal trespassing.

Source: USDA