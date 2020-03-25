USDA Says More Progress Made on Phase One Deal With China

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative say progress continues to be made with China on the implementation of the agriculture-related provisions of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement. The Agreement entered into force on February 14, 2020, and the recent actions described below build upon the […]

