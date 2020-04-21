Producers signed a record 1.77 million contracts for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2019 crop year, which is more than 107 percent of the total contracts signed compared with a 5-year average. USDA also reminds producers that June 30 is the deadline to […]

The post USDA Reports Record Enrollment in Key Farm Safety-Net Programs appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.