USDA Reports Hog Inventory Down 2 Percent

As of March 1, there were 74.8 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down 2% from March 2020, and down 3% from December 1, 2020, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

• Of the 74.8 million hogs and pigs, 68.6 million were market hogs, while 6.21 million were kept for breeding.

• Between December 2020 and February 2021, 33.3 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 1% from the same time period one year earlier.

• From December 2020 through February 2021, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.94 pigs per litter.

• U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.07 million sows farrow between March and May 2021, and 3.12 million sows farrow between June and August 2021.

• Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 23.8 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.00 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.50 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed over 4,900 operators across the nation during the first half of March. Surveyed producers were asked to report their hog and pig inventories as of March 1, 2021 by internet, mail, or telephone.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.