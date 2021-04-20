USDA Reports Early Planting

The amount of corn planted doubled in the last week, but don’t expect the same progress this week, with cold weather and snowfall moving across the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings across the central and eastern Corn Belt as a late winter storm tracks through the region, along with winter weather advisories.

The Department of Agriculture’s latest Crop Progress Report showed corn plantings over the last week increased to eight percent, from four percent last week of the crop planted. Just two percent of the crop has emerged. Last year, during the same time, six percent of the crop was in the ground.

USDA also reports three percent of the nation’s soybean crop is planted, compared to two percent last year.

Meanwhile, 11 percent of the nation’s cotton crop is in the ground, along with 15 percent of the sorghum crop, 33 percent of the rice crop and 25 percent of sugar beets.