USDA Reminds Indiana Producers to Complete Crop Acreage Reports

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices in Indiana are currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone, by email and through virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in Indiana:

June 15, 2020 Cucumbers (Planted 5/1 to 5/31) in Knox County

July 15, 2020 All other crops, Perennial Forage and Cucumber (Planted 5/10 to 6/15 in all Indiana counties)

August 15, 2020 Cucumbers (Planted 6/16 to 8/5 in Fulton, LaPorte, Porter and St Joseph Counties)

September 15, 2020 Cucumbers (Planted 6/16 to 8/15) in Knox County

“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Steven Brown, State Executive Director. Our FSA staff is still able to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

FSA county offices in Indiana will provide maps to producers through mail or email with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and the acreage reporting sheet by mail or email by the applicable date listed above.

FSA offices are using Microsoft Teams software to virtually meet with producers to review maps and documents for certification. Producers who want to schedule a virtual appointment can download the Microsoft Teams app on their smart phones and call the FSA office for an appointment. You can also use Microsoft Teams from your personal computer without downloading software.

After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and mail or email producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to sign. Producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through mail or email by the applicable date listed above.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions, please contact your local FSA office. To locate your local FSA office visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.