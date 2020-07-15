USDA Posts 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s Final Report

On Wednesday, the USDA posted the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s final scientific report.

The report will inform USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services as they co-develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines will provide recommendations on what to eat and drink to promote health and prevent chronic disease.

Moving into the next stage of development of the guidelines, USDA and HHS will leverage the scientific advice in the committee’s report, as well as comments from the public and other federal agencies to develop the upcoming edition of the dietary guidelines.

The departments plan to publish the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines by the end of December 2020.

USDA and HHS are accepting written public comments on the committee’s final report through August 13, 2020.

The public will also have an opportunity to provide oral comments on the scientific report to the departments at a public meeting on August 11, 2020.