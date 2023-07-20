USDA Partners With State Attorneys General to Reduce Anticompetitive Barriers

USDA has launched a partnership with bipartisan attorneys general in 31 states and the District of Columbia to enhance competition and protect consumers in food and agricultural markets.

Through the agreement, this partnership will assist the state attorneys general in tackling anticompetitive market structures in agriculture and related industries that are raising prices and limiting choices for consumers and producers.

“Through these cooperative agreements, we can ensure a more robust and competitive agricultural sector,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I’m happy to see that a bipartisan group of states is committed to joining USDA in better protecting the fair and competitive markets that are a critical cornerstone of the American economy.”

Areas of focus for the Agricultural Competition Partnership include anti-competitive market structures and practices, as well as price gouging and other anti-consumer practices in food, retail, meat, and poultry processing. Others include a lack of choices for consumers and producers.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is listed as one of the participating members of the Agriculture Competition Partnership. You can read more on the partnership here.

Source: NAFB News Service, USDA