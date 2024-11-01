USDA, NPPC: US Pork Supply is Safe Following H5N1 Detection in Oregon Pigs

Photo courtesy of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC).

USDA has confirmed the first detection of H5N1 avian influenza in swine in the United States.

Oregon state veterinary officials say that there were positive cases of H5N1 in a backyard farming operation in Oregon that has a mix of poultry and livestock, including swine. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed that one of the farm’s five pigs was infected with H5N1.

Officials say the livestock and poultry on this farm shared water sources, housing, and equipment, and that this combination may have enabled transmission between species.

Although the swine did not display signs of illness, the Oregon Department of Health and USDA tested the five swine for H5N1 out of an abundance of caution and because of the presence of H5N1 in other animals on the premises. The swine were euthanized to facilitate additional diagnostic analysis. Test results were negative for two of the pigs, and test results are still pending for two others.

This farm is a non-commercial operation, and the animals were not intended for the commercial food supply. USDA says there is no concern about the safety of the nation’s pork supply as a result of this finding.

In addition, the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has issued a statement confirming there are no food safety concerns about the nation’s pork supply after the detection of H5N1 influenza in swine on a small backyard farm in Oregon.

“The confirmed case in Oregon poses no threat to consumer health or food safety; properly handled and cooked pork products remain safe for consumption,” said Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO. “The entire pork industry remains committed to safeguarding food safety and human and animal health.”

With rigorous on-farm biosecurity programs in place, the pork industry has worked alongside APHIS since 2009 to carry out the swine influenza surveillance program to identify influenza viruses circulating in swine, proactively detect reassortment viruses that could impact public health, and gain knowledge to contribute to improved animal health diagnostics and vaccines.

“Pork producers have always been proactive and diligent about implementing biosecurity plans as part of their daily production practices to assure animals wellbeing and food safety,” said Lori Stevermer, NPPC president and Minnesota pork producer. “This detection serves as a reminder for producers of all sizes to understand and address influenza virus risks.”

Sources: USDA, National Pork Producers Council