USDA Invests $32 Million to Strengthen Supply Chain

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency will invest $32 million in grants awarded to 167 meat and poultry slaughter and processing facilities, including 6 in Indiana, to expand capacity and efficiency in the food supply chain. The funds went to smaller meat and poultry slaughtering and processor facilities and come through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program.

“Today’s investments support local and regional meat and poultry processors as they recover from COVID-19 and also work to expand their capacity,” Vilsack says. “Getting a Federal Grant of Inspection or operating under a Cooperative Interstate Shipment program allows meat and poultry processors to ship across state lines, pursue new market opportunities, and better meet demand across the supply chain.”

With these grants, meat and poultry processors can cover the costs for improvements like expanding existing facilities and modernizing their processing equipment. These opportunities will allow facilities to serve more customers in more markets.

